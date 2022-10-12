NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 mission next month; check details

NASA is aiming for another launch attempt of Artemis 1 million on November 14. Artemis, a NASA's program to return astronauts to the Moon, is the first one in five decades since Apollo 11 in 1969. The space agency is expected to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft during a 69-minute launch window which will start at 12.07 AM EST (9.37 AM IST) on the disclosed day.

According to NASA, the primary goals for Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown, and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II.

Inspections and analyses done so far confirm that the rocket and spacecraft will be able to roll it back onto Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida once the minimum required work is done. Earlier, Artemis 1 stack was rolled back on September 27 to protect it from Hurricane Ian.

Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said: “This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known. It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission.”

Regarding its future missions, NASA has said that another flight will take crew on a different trajectory and test Orion’s critical systems with humans aboard. The SLS rocket will evolve from an initial capability of sending more than 26 metric tons to the Moon, to a final configuration which will make it possible to send at least 45 metric tons to the Moon. "Together, Orion, SLS and the ground systems at Kennedy will be able to meet the most challenging crew and cargo mission needs in deep space," NASA added.



