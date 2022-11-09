Netflix may bring cheaper ad-supported plan to India soon, list of plans it offers now

Netflix's new cheaper ad-supported subscription plan is now available in 12 countries--Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. India is not on the list yet but we believe the ad-supported Netflix plan will come to India soon since it is an important market for the company.

Currently, in India, Netflix offers 4 plans, one being the mobile plan priced under Rs 180. Other plans include -- Basic, Standard, and Premium which come without ads. While the company hasn't confirmed India availability, an official Netflix blog cites that the ad-supported cheaper plan will be expanded to more countries over time.

So, we can expect to get the Netflix plan with Ads subscription to arrive in India in the near future. Meanwhile, Indian users don't have to wait for the ad-supported plan to watch Netflix content at an affordable price. The platform already offers a cheaper mobile-only monthly plan at just Rs 179 per month.

Let's take a detailed look at the existing Netflix plans in India and the benefits they offer.



Netflix subscription plans in India

Netflix Rs 149 plan: This is the most affordable plan offered by Netflix. The plan is only available for Netflix Mobile users and includes standard video quality with 480p streaming on a phone or tablet. The plan only allows access to Netflix one device at a time.

Netflix Rs 199 plan: This is the Basic plan by Netflix offering 720p/HD streaming on a phone, tablet, computer or TV. The plan only allows streaming in one device at a time.

Netflix Rs 499 plan: The standard plan of Netflix offers Full HD streaming on a phone, tablet, computer or TV. The device limit is restricted to one with 1080p streaming across a phone, tablet, computer or TV. The plans support streaming on two devices at one time.

Netflix Rs 649 plan: The most expensive plan titled as Premium plan offers 4K HDR streaming across devices. The plan also supports four devices at one time.



Netflix new ad-supported plan, pricing and more

Netflix is offering the new Basic with Ads plan at $6.99 a month in the US. The plan offers a range of OTT content available on Netflix and can be accessed on TV and mobile devices. In contrast with the ad-free plans, the ad-supported plan offers Video quality up to 720p/HD; around 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour between streaming, and no option for offline downloads. Users can change or cancel their existing plan at any time. Notably, users with ad-supported plans will not be able to watch a limited number of movies and TV shows due to licensing restrictions.