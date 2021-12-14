Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar: Prices in India compared

Netflix on Tuesday reduced the prices of its subscription plans which will now start from Rs 149. The streaming service has also reduced the cost of the rest of the subscription plans by up to 60 per cent. This is the first time that Netflix has reduced the prices of its subscription plans in India since it started offering services in 2016. The development comes at a time when Amazon Prime plans have gotten more expensive. Earlier this year, Disney+ Hotstar also revised its plans to offer Mobile and Premium benefits. The most basic plans from Netflix and Amazon are priced under Rs 200 pe month while Disney+ Hotstar's most basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per year. Here is how the revised plans from the streaming services are currently priced.

Netflix revised subscription plans:

Netflix Mobile Plan now starts from Rs 199. The mobile plan lets users stream videos on phones and tablets at 480p. The next plan is Netflix's Basic plan that allows users to stream videos and on a single mobile, tablet, computer, or television screen at a time now costs Rs 199. The Standard subscription plan that lets users stream videos at high definition now costs Rs 499 in India. The plan allows users to stream videos on two different devices at the same time. The most expensive plan from Netflix which is the Premium plan is now priced at Rs 649. The Premium plan lets users browse videos at 4K+HDR. The Premium plan lets users watch four different devices at the same time with this plan.

In case you were already subscribed to a Netflix plan, you can alter your plans to the next plan which has now become cheaper or you can choose to deactivate your current Netflix subscription and opt for a cheaper plan, but you should consider purchasing a new plan only if you have used up your previous plan fully as switching will not enable you to redeem the benefits of the plans you were already subscribed to and likely already charged for. In simpler terms, if you have already paid for this month, your upgrade will go into effect from next month.

Amazon Prime revised subscription plans:

Amazon Prime's revised subscription plan went into effect on December 13. The streaming service noted that the monthly Prime membership which previously came at Rs 129 now costs Rs 179, the quarterly membership which was priced at Rs 329 now comes for Rs 459 and the annual membership which used to cost Rs 999 is now priced at Rs 1499.

"Existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. However, after the price change, you can choose to renew your membership at the new price," Amazon Prime had earlier noted. The new subscription prices have also changed the subscription price for members between 18 and 24 years, which was earlier priced at Rs 749. These memberships saw a drop in their prices, instead of a hike. The Youth Member offer now comes to Rs 499. The monthly and quarterly Prime membership have been slashed to Rs 64 from Rs 89 and Rs 164 from Rs 299 respectively.

Disney+ Hotstar revised subscription plans:

Disney+ Hotstar revised its plans in September to offer the same content benefits to all users, with varying quality standards. Disney+ Hotstar now offers three plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. The benefits for Premium users remain unchanged with the added benefits of being able to view shows on 4 devices with video quality in 4K. Disney+ Hotstar Super users get access to 2 devices with video quality restricted in HD. The most basic plan, the mobile plan is priced at Rs 499 and is restricted to 1 mobile device.