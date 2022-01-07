New iPhone SE 2022 may still have the old look with thick bezel and it is a real deal-breaker

Apple is highly anticipated to launch the next iteration of the iPhone SE later this year. Several reports in the past have hinted that the iPhone SE 2022 will come with a refreshed look, doing away with the bezels on all its sides, which we see on the iPhone SE 2020 model. A new report now backtracks on that and instead, hints that Apple may retain the existing design for the new model.

The information comes from a noted tipster as an update to the previous speculation. Twitter user Dylandkt, known for breaking news on upcoming smartphones, had predicted in January last year that Apple will use an iPhone 11-like design on the iPhone SE that will launch in 2022. In addition, the tipster had also mentioned that the phone will have a Touch ID sensor embedded into its power button, a stint that we have seen on the iPad Air.

Dylan has now updated his tweet from last year. In a response to it posted earlier today, the tipster notes that Apple has pushed back the release of such an iPhone SE model. It is now expected to break cover in 2024, as likely the next model after the one that comes out this year.

As for the iPhone SE upgrade due to launch this year, he now expects that Apple will use "the same design as the 2020 model." The company will only focus on a bump in specifications on the phone for now. These software upgrades will also include 5G support on the new iPhone SE.

(Image: Twitter/ Dylandkt)

This may prove to be a real heartache for many who were looking forward to the launch of the iPhone SE 2022. The iPhone model is often touted as the easiest entry-point to the iOS ecosystem, allowing an affordable way for people to get the hang of iPhones. However, an iPhone SE with an age-old design will certainly look out of place now, as most smartphones have evolved to a bezel-less screen format. The current iPhone SE instead comes with thick bezel bands at both the top and the bottom of its display.

While the new iPhone will certainly have good features on offer, the same cannot be said for its design, i.e. if what Dylan says turns out to be true. Why anyone would want to shell out a considerable (less than other iPhones, but still significant) amount of money on a phone that features a screen area limited by bezels is a question that remains to be answered. We will have the response once the phone hits the international markets later this year.