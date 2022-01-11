New Motorola phone with wrap around display receives patent

Motorola has recently applied for a patent for a wrap-around screen display designed for a smartphone device. The patent has been brought to life in new renders that show the screen seamlessly stretching around both sides and edges of the handset.

Back in June 2020, Motorola applied for a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a device with a wrap-around display. The actual name of the patent filing reads "Unitary pre-formed fascia tension at least two sides of an electronic device housing and corresponding methods and devices."

The patent, published on December 23, 2021, describes in detail the manufacturing process of a smartphone that is completely wrapped with a flexible display screen.

Image courtsey: LetsGoDigital

The patent images show us a phone with a screen that wraps all the way around the body. It is hard to get a full picture of how the device will look from the patent images and renders, but it looks like there will be a reasonable amount of screen on the back of the device as well.

Based on the information in the patent filing, this smartphone will be quite self-aware. First noticed by LetsGoDigital, the patent describes methods dealing with the necessary virtual buttons e.g. detecting when the device is in your pocket and automatically presenting a screen to you when you remove the device from your pocket and creating virtual buttons where your fingers are.

Image courtsey: LetsGoDigital

Further, the device will lack all of the traditional physical side buttons, such as the volume and various silencing controls which will be replaced by virtual in-display buttons. The patent also describes stylus support for this concept smartphone.

The bottom of the smartphone is expected to have access to the SIM compartment and USB-C charging port accompanied by a microphone and speaker, with the top of the device hosting an additional mic and speaker with the power button.

However, since the device is still in the patent stage, it will be a while before we see any device using the technology.

In related news, Motorola Razr 3 is rumoured to be launched later this year. The third generation of Moto Razr will have flagship level specifications and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.