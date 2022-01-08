New specifications of Moto G Stylus 2022 leaked ahead of launch

Numerous leaks have suggested that Motorola is working on the successor to the Moto G Stylus. The device, which is dubbed as Moto G Stylus 2022, is expected to come with improved specifications and a more responsive stylus. The Moto G Stylus has been subjected to multiple leaks but this time the complete specifications of the purported device have been leaked on the internet. It is important to note that the Moto G Stylus never made it to the Indian market.

Previously, multiple renders of the smartphone made it to the internet. In the previous renders, the display of the Moto G Stylus 2022 can be seen with very thin bezels. There is a punch-hole cutout on the front for selfies. The volume rocker is on the right side of the device and there is a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel of the device. The stylus pen slot was not visible in the renders, but reports say that the device will come with one.



Moto G Stylus 2022: Specifications

Moto G Stylus 2022 will feature a 6.81-inch screen. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 480+ 5G coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel camera sensor along with other sensors. The Moto G Stylus 2022 is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Moto G Stylus 2022 will be a successor to the Moto G Stylus. The company had made the Motor G Stylus 5G official last year, but the smartphone was not launched in India, it was launched in the United States only. The G Stylus 5G comes with a stylus that helps users in sketching, writing notes. We can expect the Moto G Stylus 2022 to come with improved specifications.

Moto G Stylus 2022 was earlier spotted on a certification website with the codename "Milan" and carries the model number XT2211DL. Moto G Stylus is expected to come with 5G support. The smartphone is expected to feature an improved stylus and dedicated slot for the stylus pen. Motorola could also introduce a Moto Note app in the Moto G Stylus 2022, which would be exclusively used for jotting down quick notes and set reminders. The report reveals that the Note app can also be accessed without unlocking the phone.