New Truecaller app for iOS launched: Get 10X better caller ID, spam detection and more

Truecaller has completely revamped its app for iOS users. The update brings a host of improvements over the previous version and provides much-needed security. The new Truecaller app for iPhone has gotten 10x better at identifying spam, scam & verified businesses. This will make it easier for the iPhone users to escape those pesky callers. iPhone users will also be able to look for numbers without opening the app. Apart from this, the app will also display emojis along with the caller ID on iPhones.



Talking about the new update, Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller. "We've been innovating within Apple's platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension. This update has been a long time coming for many iPhone users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to."



10X better spam detection, caller ID



The major change that the new update brings along is the protection against spam calls and better identification of verified businesses and more. The company noted in a blog post that it relies on the Truecaller Community to report spam numbers in real-time. With the help of that feature, the app has developed and improved the most current, accurate, and complete Caller ID and spam detection for every geography by automatically updating spam information, without you having to lift a finger. Users will no longer have wait until after the call to look up a number, your Truecaller app will be able to identify while it's ringing.



Easy login for new users



Truecaller's new app for iPhone users is also pretty simple to access. Users can now easily log in and navigate through the app quickly.



Search for numbers without opening the app



The new Truecaller app will help iPhone users in searching for numbers without using the app. If you have picking up a call from an unknown number,you can go to your call log, tap the info button, and 'Share Contact' to Truecaller. It will identify the name of the caller, and then it will show that number in your iPhone Call Log.



If you get a call again from the same number, the Truecaller Caller ID will identify it while it rings.



