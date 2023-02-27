No hike for 5000 Flipkart employees this year, company confirms: 5 things you need to know

Flipkart recently announced that it will not give appraisal to the top 30 per cent of its employees. This means around 5,000 Flipkart employees, including top executives, will not receive salary increments this year. The decision was made due to the company's tough sail through the ongoing macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty.

A report by Money Control revealed that employees were informed about the decision through an internal email sent by Flipkart chief people officer Krishna Raghavan.

Let's take a brief look at 5 points from Flipkart's latest decision on pausing salary increments for selected employees.

-- The Flipkart CEO in his mail to employees announced that this year the salary increments will be rolled out for only 70 per cent of its employees. This decision will affect 30 per cent of the workforce i.e around 5000 employees who are at Grade 10 or above. "In the upcoming compensation planning cycle, we will be prioritizing employees at Grade 9 and below, ensuring that we are able to provide 70% of all Flipkart employees an increase in their compensation," Raghavan said.

-- The decision followed after Flipkart completed its annual performance and evaluations. Like the other tech companies, Flipkart is also going through turmoil due to ongoing macroeconomic conditions. To cut costs and boost profits, the company has decided not to increase pay of its top employee chain. Notably, Flipkart will be starting rolling out annual increments from April 1, 2023.

-- In its official statement, Flipkart said that the decision not to give a salary raise to some employees was made to manage resources prudently and increase profits. "Given the current macroeconomic situation, we want to be prudent in managing our resources while keeping our employees' best interests in mind. In line with this, about 70 per cent of our employee base will continue to get an increase in their compensation," Flipkart said in a statement.

-- Flipkart will be giving bonuses and employee stock options to all of its employees as planned. "Additionally, our stock option allocation and bonus exercise will continue as is for those who are eligible. We stay committed to enhancing value for all our employees through employee-centric policies, continued skilling and training programs, regular promotion cycles, wealth creation for ESOP holders, and enhanced benefits, including medical insurance," the company further added.

-- Flipkart is also planning to buy back employee stock options worth $700 million to completely own PhonePe and retain/hire talent. The plan comes under the strategy of Flipkart to completely own PhonePe, a popular payment app in India. Further, the plan is aimed at retaining and hiring talent, particularly during the current scenario where many startups are laying off employees due to economic uncertainties.