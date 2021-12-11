No, iPhone XR is not selling at less than Rs 20,000 in India and you should not fall for this deal

Of late there have been reports claiming that the iPhone XR is being sold in India for less than Rs 20,000. Before you get too excited, remember there are just too many terms and condos attached to the deal that is being talked about. iPhone XR, which was launched a couple of years ago, is listed at a price of Rs 34,999 on Amazon for the 64GB variant. The deal is applicable on all colour and storage variants.

Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 14,900. So all the reports that are claiming that the iPhone XR can be bought for Rs 18,599 on Amazon are including the exchange bonus as well. Apart from that the instant discount of Rs 1500, which will be offered to only American Express Credit and Yes Bank Credit card holders has also been included in the final price.

Now if you may have noticed, Amazon will not give you a complete exchange bonus even if you exchange your iPhone 12. When we check the exchange bonus for iPhone 12, it showed the bonus of Rs 10,550. So now if the exchange bonus for iPhone 12 is so low, you can imagine how much you will get for older iPhones and other Android phones. Now coming to the instant discount of Rs 1500, which has been included in the final price, you will get it only if you have an American Express credit card or a Yes Bank card.

If you manage to get a discount of upto Rs 15,000 on the iPhone XR, after applying all the bonuses and discounts, you need to ask yourself whether you really need a three-year-old iPhone? The smartphone was one of the best-selling phones, it is definitely a powerful gadget, but it is an outdated device.

Instead of the iPhone XR, you can buy the iPhone 12 mini at less than Rs 50,000 or even iPhone SE 2020 at less than Rs 40,000. The iPhone 12 mini, though small, comes with the A14 bionic processor and powerful cameras. The iPhone SE 2020 at under Rs 20,000 is a better deal than iPhone XR. The phone is powered by the A13 Bionic, the same chipset that powers the iPhone 11 series.