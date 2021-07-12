Nokia C30 with Full-HD display, single rear camera may be in works

Nokia Mobile launched a horde of smartphones earlier this year. While those phones are yet to reach all the markets HMD Global operates in, the company is seemingly working on new phones. A new phone in the C-series has emerged and it is called the Nokia C30. The smartphone has got certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, which implies that the launch of the phone is near. The FCC listing only confirms the phone exists, but another listing on a Russian website reveals the specifications of the phone.

According to Nokia Power User, the Nokia C30 is going to be a budget phone. The specifications include a big Full-HD display, a hexa-core processor, up to 64GB of storage, and a single camera on the back. Most of the specifications of the Nokia C30 make it look like an entry-level phone, but there are some things, such as the display, that bring it out of that range. Moreover, HMD has not confirmed anything yet about the specifications or the launch of the Nokia C30.

Nokia C30 design

In the renders available from the FCC, the Nokia C30 looks very much like any other Nokia phone. There is a plain backside without any patterns, and it is in black and white colours. There is a circular camera island that has an LED flash sitting below it. Then, you have the physical fingerprint sensor. A speaker is also on the bottom of the rear side of the phone. On the front, the phone has a teardrop-notch display and a big chin on the bottom that carries the Nokia logo. The design is very run-of-the-mill for a Nokia phone because this is exactly what we have been seeing for a while.

Nokia C30 specifications

The Nokia C30 specifications, according to the listing on a Russian e-commerce website, include a 6.82-inch big display with a 1080x2400-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. This display has a notch on the top. The processor that will power the Nokia C30 is not clear at the moment, but the listing has suggested that there will be a hexa-core processor with a 1.6GHz clock speed. The Nokia C30 will have at least 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, which will support a microSD card for expansion. The Nokia C30 will obviously come with Android 11 software, along with the promise of both Android version and security upgrades for at least two years.

For photography, the Nokia C30 is likely to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and that is it. This phone surprisingly has just one camera, which makes us believe HMD is going for an interesting mix where the phone has a Full-HD display but lacks more than one camera. The selfie camera is going to be a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone will have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Inside the Nokia C30 is going to be a big 6000mAh battery and it will support charging through a Micro-USB port. The Nokia C30 is going to weigh 191 grams and will be 8.8mm thick only.