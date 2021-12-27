Not just Mi 12, faster and smoother MIUI 13 too launching on December 28

Xiaomi will introduce MIUI 13 software on December 28 alongside its flagship Xiaomi 12 series. The next gen MIUI is expected to bring multiple performance improvements over the current gen MIUI 12.5. In addition to that, we will see some features including Focus Computing 2.0, Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory and a few more in the new software.

It is already confirmed that Xiaomi 12 series phones will run MIUI 13 out of the box. Other than putting MIUI 13 in these two new phones, Xiaomi is expected to extend it to devices like Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Redmi K40 series and others.

Xiaomi claims that the MIUI 13 comes with up to 2026 percent improved "fluency" for system apps and 1552 percent improved "fluency" for third-party apps in comparison to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version. In other words, it will be smoother and faster than MIUI seen so far.

Along with improving performance, Xiaomi has likely put a major focus on privacy and security in MIUI 13. In that respect, MIUI 13 will come with a dedicated feature -- roughly translated as 'Privacy Security Goalkeeper' -- that could be helpful in safeguarding users from cyber fraud.

MIUI 13 will be able to run more than 3000 apps in full screen, Xiaomi has said. As always, we can expect new themes, wallpapers, animations and a few other optimisations. Besides this, Xiaomi will look to fix the bugs in the existing UI.

The MIUI 13 will not just be limited to smartphones. It will work on tablets as well. Thus, we can expect improved multitasking on the upcoming MIUI 13 for tablets.

Although Xiaomi hasn't revealed the official list of smartphones that will get support for MIUI 13. A report from Xiaomiui states that will be available on devices like the Mi Mix 4, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 10S, Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, Redmi K40, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The launch of MIUI 13 will take place tomorrow at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST).