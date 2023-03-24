Nothing Ear (2): 5 reasons why the new TWS earbuds are worth buying

It's been almost 2 years since Nothing released its first-ever product — Nothing Ear (1). And now, the successor, dubbed the Nothing Ear (2) has finally been launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. At first glance, the Nothing Ear (2) might seem similar to the Nothing Ear (1), but trust me when I say — a lot has changed on the inside. Some of the key highlights of the Nothing Ear (2) include 11.6mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, support for LHDC 5.0 codes and more. Additionally, with features such as a personal sound profile, personalised ANC, dual connection and more, the Nothing Ear (2) makes up for a compelling product, given its asking price.

In this piece, I give you 5 reasons why the Nothing Ear (2) is absolutely worth buying, whether you're foraying into buying a new set of premium TWS earbuds, or even if you're looking to upgrade from the Nothing Ear (1).

1. Excellent audio performance

Of course, the main reason to get TWS earbuds is to listen to media, and I have been rigorously using the Nothing Ear (2) as my daily driver for listening to a lot of music. So, if you decide to get the Nothing Ear (2), rest assured they will not disappoint you. Overall, what you get here is a good frequency response across different music genres and a bright soundstage. The overall bass response is tight and crisp. In fact, the personal sound feature is a great feature to have for an optimal listening experience. Apart from this, Nothing Ear (2) absolutely shines in producing mids and high tones. Even when I was playing tracks at full volume, the sound was never screechy. Overall, the sound output was rich and detailed with good instrument separation.

2. Solid battery life

One of the weakest points of the Nothing Ear (1) was its endurance. But, with the Nothing Ear (2), it seems the company has done a lot of work at the backend because the end result is nothing short of solid. What I mean here is that the battery life on the Nothing Ear (2) is very good, and there's a lot of improvement in the endurance department when compared to the Ear (1). For instance, when I used the Nothing the Ear (1) for video calls with ANC turned on, the earbuds could barely last about 1 to 1.5 hours on a single charge. But, with the Nothing Ear 2, if I am doing long sessions of video calls, say on Google Meet or WhatsApp, the buds are easily giving me about 2.5 hours of endurance on a single charge, with the ANC turned on, which is amazing. And, generally, also, the overall battery performance while consuming media content has been great, with the Ear (2) lasting for about 5 hours on a single charge, with mixed-use of ANC on and off, and the volume set at around 70%.

3. Dual connection works seamlessly

One of the best features of Apple AirPods is its ability to switch between Apple devices seamlessly. And that applies to as many devices that are connected to the same iCloud account. Of course, the Nothing Ear (2) does not support that kind of multiple connectivity, or for that matter, none of the TWS earbuds on the planet does so at this point in time, apart from the AirPods. However, the Nothing Ear (2) gives you the ability to connect with two of your devices simultaneously, and the switching between is very seamless. In my experience, I have tested a bunch of different TWS earbuds that have the dual connection feature, most recently, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. But, none of the earbuds is as good as the Nothing Ear (2) when it comes to seamless switching between two of your devices. Trust me when I say this — I am usually listening to music on my Mac with the Ear (2) connected, and whenever a call comes on my OnePlus 11, as soon as I pick up the call, the switch is smooth as silk. Similarly, after disconnecting the call, the way the buds seamlessly switch back to my music only makes me think — this is such a simple feature, yet most of the companies making TWS products haven't been able to master the art.

4. Improved ANC

Similar to endurance, one of the other weak points of the Nothing Ear (1) was its half-decent ANC. But with the Nothing Ear (2), the ANC performance is very good and I have to say the company has done a good job with the implementation second time around. For context, when it comes to the indoor performance, the Nothing Ear (2) does a solid job of cancelling the noises around me. Be it meetings or calls, I had no issues whatsoever with the disturbances or sounds coming from my kitchen, or the fan noise or things like that. Even the outdoor ANC performance, for that matter, is pretty decent on the Nothing Ear (2). Additionally, the mics on Nothing Ear (2) are superb, something that I couldn't say about Nothing Ear (1). So, in my testing, even when I was in a noisy environment, my callers barely complained of any background noise, and this is a major improvement that I have seen with Nothing Ear (2).

5. Pricing is bang on!

Honestly, the time I started using the Nothing Ear (2) and after experiencing the product and seeing how good it is, I thought that these won't come cheap. Of course, I didn't expect the price to be on the AirPods Pro level, but my guess was that Nothing was going to price the Ear (2) for at least Rs 10,999. To my surprise, the price of the Nothing Ear (2) is set at Rs 9,999, and for all the specs and features that you're getting here, in my opinion, the Nothing Ear (2) is absolutely worth purchasing. Its closest competitor, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 costs about Rs 12,000. This way, not only is the Nothing Ear (2) Rs 2,000 cheaper than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, but it also undercuts OnePlus' offering both in terms of price as well as performance.