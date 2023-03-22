Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds launched in India, price is set at Rs 9,999: All details

The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds have finally been launched in India under Rs 10,000. Some of the key highlights of the new audio product are support for LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec, support for ANC, unique semi transparent design, and more. It is a successor to the Nothing Ear (1), which the company claims it sold over 600,000 units. It remains to be seen whether the company is able to deliver the same with the new generation as well. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Nothing Ear (2) earphones.

The wireless earbuds feature an 11.6 mm, similar to its predecessor. But, this one also has a new dual-chamber design for a better overall sound quality. The company has added support for Dual Connection as well to let users easily switch between two devices seamlessly. The Nothing Ear (2) also comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

The newly launched Nothing earbuds come with support for LHDC 5.0 technology, which will let you listen to high-res certified tracks. This tech can transmit frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps. Users also get the option to create their own Personal Sound profile by completing a hearing test through the Nothing X app. The Ear (2) then adjusts the equalizer settings accordingly in real-time for optimal sound quality.

For calls, the product features Nothing's Clear Voice technology in combination with an AI noise reduction algorithm, which the brand claims will offer clearer voice clarity and filter out background noise. There are three microphones on each earbud.

Nothing claims that its new Ear (2) earphones can deliver up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case with ANC turned off. With fast charge, the company says the device can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life on a 10-minute charge. The Ear (2) also supports wireless charging up to 2.5W and can reverse charge on compatible devices like the Nothing Phone (1).

The wireless earbuds are IP54 water-resistant, while the charging case is IP55. There is a pinch touch control option to let users skip tracks, switch between noise cancellation modes, and adjust volume. The controls can be customised for individual needs in the Nothing X app, which is available to download from Google Play Store and App Store.

Moreover, Nothing says that once earphones are connected to the Phone (1) in Game Mode, they automatically turn on Low Lag Mode for an "enhanced gaming experience." For non-Phone (1) users, they need to manually turn on Low Lag Mode in the Nothing X app.

The Nothing Ear (2) comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India. People who are interested in buying the new set of wireless earbuds can head to Flipkart, Myntra and select offline stores starting March 28.