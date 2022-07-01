Nothing may launch new TWS Earbuds alongside Phone (1) on July 12

The Nothing Phone (1) is scheduled to launch globally and in India on July 12, but it appears that the Carl Pei co-founded company will also introduce new true wireless earbuds. As a leak from tipster Mukul Sharma, the company may introduce Nothing Ear (1) Stick on the same day. The tipster has also shared an image on Twitter, where the post highlights exactly what is changing.

Firstly, the poster reveals that the Nothing Ear (1) Stick is essentially the same package in a new case. The clear case indeed looks like a stick case, but we can expect it to be made of plastic. It means the charging case will again be prone to scratch marks, which we also saw with the case of the first-gen model. This model may continue to offer wireless charging support, similar to Noting Ear 1, which debuted last year.

Moving to the earbuds, there are minor changes.

The Nothing Ear (1) Stick get two dots on each stem, though the exact function remains unclear. Secondly, the branding now reads Stick. In terms of features, we can expect more or less similar specifications. To recall, the Ear (1) come with active noise cancellation, and the audio is on the heavy bass side. Both the original and the rumoured stick versions feature a clean case or transparent design and silicone tips.

The Ear (1) also offer touch control and there's an 11.6mm speaker driver. The sound is tuned by Teenage Engineering.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) will debut on July 12 and the company has confirmed the device will feature Snapdragon 778+ SoC. The chipset powers the Motorola Edge 30, which is available in India for Rs 27,999.

The Snapdragon 778+ chipset is designed for productivity-focused users, but it can handle games like BGMI and Asphalt 9. Other features expected on Nothing Phone (1) include a dual-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel camera and an ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view. The main camera, which will have an f/1.8 aperture, will support video recording up to 4K 60fps. The phone is also said to get a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

