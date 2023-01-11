Nothing Phone (1) can be bought for under Rs 25,000 on Flipkart: Here’s how the deal works

Planning to buy a mid-range phone under Rs 25,000? Flipkart has some offers for you on the Nothing Phone (1). The first smartphone by Carl Pei-led Nothing is available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The buyers can get the Nothing Phone (1) for as low as Rs 25,999 but with bank offers, the Nothing phone can be available at a lower price. The Nothing Phone (1) was made official in India in 2022. The smartphone was hailed for its non-run-of-the mill design and Glyph interface, which is a first in the smartphone market.

Here is how the deal works on the Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) is listed at Rs 25,999 on Flipkart. However, with bank and exchange offers, the Nothing Phone (1) can be bought for under Rs 25,000. If you are an ICICI bank card holder, you can get up to Rs 1000 off on the device. Furthermore, you can trade in your old phone and get up to Rs 20,000. However, you will not get close to Rs 20,000 even if you trade in your old iPhone 12. When we checked, Flipkart showed us a value of Rs 6000 on the iPhone 12. So the max value that you could get by exchanging your phone is up to Rs 10,000. This will bring the price of the Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 14,000.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with 6.55-inch flexible OLED display high refresh rate of 120Hz, haptic touch motors, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on front and back. To drive the show, the Nothing Phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. However, you do not get the charger inside the box.



Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are three variants in total: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There's no expandable storage support in this one.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (1) features a dual-camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor along with 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor on the rear panel. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel front camera inside the hole punch display for selfies and video calls. The camera app includes various modes, such as macro, night mode on front and back, among others.



The Nothing Phone runs on Android 12 with NothingOS custom skip on top, which offers a stock Android experience. The company promises to offer 3 years of Android support and 4 years of security patches every 2 months. Some of the other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, face unlock support and much more.



