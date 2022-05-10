Nothing Phone (1) confirmed to be available for sale via Flipkart

Nothing Phone (1), the company's first smartphone, is set to debut in Summer 2022. The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch in India later this year. The company has not revealed much about its first smartphone. Ahead of the launch, however, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (1) will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Nothing's partnership with Flipkart for the Phone (1) should not come as a surprise. The Carl Pei-owned company launched its first TWS, the Nothing Ear (1), last year in India. It is available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Nothing says that its partnership with Flipkart for the Phone (1) "is an extension of a successful partnership from 2021" as it aims to tap into the tremendous market potential that currently exists.

"As a customer-centric platform, we always bring new innovative products and brands that fulfil ever-evolving customer aspirations," Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said. "We are delighted to bring Nothing's much-awaited Phone (1) to Indian consumers and we are confident that it will be another exciting milestone in the smartphone industry," he further added.

Nothing much is known about the Nothing Phone (1) at the moment. The company previously, in an exclusive interview with India Today Tech, confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will launch in India between July and August, alongside the global market. "India is an important market for Nothing and just like the ear (1), the India and global launch of the Nothing Phone (1) will happen simultaneously on the same day. The launch will take place between July and August," Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India revealed.

Sharma, without revealing the specifications of the Phone (1), said that the device will primarily target consumers who are tech-enthusiasts or design-conscious. Sharma further claimed that Phone (1) will break the monotony in terms of design.

In addition to this, we know that Nothing Phone (1) will draw power from a Snapdragon chipset. It will come with the latest Android 12 update running Nothing OS on top. Regarding the launch date, Nothing is expected to announce the same in the coming days.