Nothing Phone (1) deliveries are delayed because it is difficult to assemble it, says company

Nothing Phone (1) is officially official in India. The smartphone starts at Rs 32,999 and goes up to Rs 38,999. While the smartphone has already grabbed a lot of attention, the company is struggling to deliver the phone to customers who pre-booked it.

The Nothing Phone (1) was up for pre-orders before the official release. The company promised to deliver the phone first to customers who pre-booked it. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. In fact, Nothing India head Manu Sharma himself addressed the issue and promised to resolve it soon.

"We sincerely apologize for this delay. The delay is due to the ramp-up of production as it's not just a simple back panel design but it consists of many parts. We're making effort to deliver most orders by this weekend & White before 3 Aug," Sharma noted in one of his latest tweets.

The company also announced that the white 12+256GB model will go on special sale on July 27 at Noon only for the pre-order customers. "You simply need to log on @Flipkart to buy your choice of Phone (1) and of course with all the benefits of pre-orders," Sharma said.

"The pre-order customers who have bought the Phone (1) and who are still not able to buy Nothing charger at INR 1499 special price; we are fixing the tech glitch today and it will be available by end of the day today for you to purchase," the Nothing India head clarified.

The Nothing Phone (1) is available only on Flipkart. The next sale is set for July 30. The company and the e-commerce platform have partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a Rs 2,000 instant discount, which will make it an even better deal.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants in India. The base model comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 32,999. The other two models, including the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models, come at a price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. The company is also selling the charge and other accessories separately.