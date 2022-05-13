Nothing Phone (1): Launch timeline, specifications and everything known so far

Nothing Phone (1) is set to debut later this year. The company has confirmed that its first smartphone will debut in the summer of 2022. However, the exact launch date of Nothing Phone (1) is yet to be announced. Nothing has teased some key details of the Phone (1) ahead of its launch though. Here is everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (1) launch timeline, specifications and other details.

Nothing Phone (1) launch timeline

Carl Pei, during a short keynote earlier this year, revealed that the Phone (1) will launch in Summer 2022. Pei did not announce the launch month at the time. However, during an exclusive interview with India Today Tech, Nothing India's Vice President and General Manager, Manu Jain, confirmed that the phone would launch in India between July and August.

A new leak by tipster Mukul Sharma revealed that the Nothing Phone (1) is already in the testing stage in India. That is a clear indication that the Nothing Phone (1) is coming to India soon. Further, the phone was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The listing reveals that the Nothing Phone (1) has the model number A063.

These multiple updates do suggest that Nothing Phone (1)'s launch date could be announced very soon.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing has revealed nothing major about the Phone (1)'s specifications. A couple of key details have been confirmed though. The phone will draw power from a Snapdragon chipset. However, we do not know which processor will be packed in the Nothing Phone (1).

The company also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box. The new skin is said to offer a clean, minimal look and a fluid user experience. Other than this, the company has not officially revealed anything.

A leak, which we believe is fake, revealed the alleged specifications of the Phone (1). According to reports, the Phone (1) will come with a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP triple-camera setup. The phone will also pack a 4500 mAh battery with wireless fast charging support as well. It is best to take these leaked details with a pinch of salt.