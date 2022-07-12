Nothing Phone (1) launched in India with starting price of Rs 32,999, open sale begins on July 21

Nothing Phone (1) is finally official in India as well as the global market. The smartphone comes built in with 900 LEDs on the rear panel and wireless charging support. In India, the Phone (1) starts at Rs 32,999 and goes up to Rs 38,999. The phone comes in three variants in total and two colours including white and black.

Besides the transparent design just like the Nothing ear (1), the Nothing Phone (1) offers some impressive specifications, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC, a 4500mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 6.55-inch OLED display, hole punch display, Android 12 operation system with NothingOS on top, and more.

The phone also offers a Glyph interface, which lights up when there's a new notification or a even a call. The phone provides 10 Glyph patterns and you will be able to reach them directly through the notification shade itself.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes packed with a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60hz to 120hz adaptive refresh rate, haptic touch motors, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on front and back. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, but the charger is not available in the box and neither is the clear phone cover.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are three variants in total: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. There's no expandable storage support in this one.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone (1) includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor + 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor on the rear panel. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel front camera inside the hole punch display for selfies and video calls. The camera app includes various modes, such as macro, night mode on front and back, among others.

The Nothing Phone runs on Android 12 with NothingOS custom skip on top, which offers a stock Android experience. The company promises to offer 3 years of Android support and 4 years of security patches every 2 months. Some of the other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, face unlock support and much more.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India, sale date

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants in India. The base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 32,999. The other two models, including the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage come at a price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. The Nothing Phone (1) will be up for grabs on Flipkart and the e-commerce platform has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 2,000 instant discount on both credit and debit cards.

To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was up for pre-orders and the company has introduced a special offer for buyers. Customers who pre-ordered the phone will be able to get the phone for an introductory price of Rs 31,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), Rs 34,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) and Rs 37,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage).

The Nothing Phone (1) open sale will begin at 7PM IST on July 21 on Flipkart. The company hasn't revealed any details about the phone's offline availability.

