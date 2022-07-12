Nothing Phone (1) launched: Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know

Nothing Phone (1) has been launched in India. The first smartphone from the brand comes in three variants in total and two colours, including white and black. Just like the Nothing ear (1), the Nothing Phone (1) offers a transparent design with 900 LED lights built in and an impressive set of specifications. The phone comes at a starting price of Rs 32,999 and goes up to Rs 38,999. It will be up for grabs on Flipkart from July 21.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Display: Nothing Phone (1) comes packed with a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60hz to 120hz adaptive refresh rate. It includes HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on front and back.

Processor: The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

RAM: It comes in two RAM versions: 8GB and 12GB.

Storage: There are two storage options as well: 128GB and 256GB.

Battery: It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. But the retail box doesn't come with a charging brick or clear case. It doesn't include the Type C cable.

Rear camera: The Phone (1) includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor + 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor on the rear panel.

Front camera: There's a 16-megapixel front camera inside the hole punch display for selfies and video calls.

Software: The Nothing Phone runs on Android 12 with NothingOS custom skip on top that offers a stock Android experience.

Nothing Phone (1) top features

-Nothing promises to offer 3 years of Android support and 4 years of security patches every 2 months.

-In terms of security, the smartphone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

-The Nothing Phone (1) includes 900 LED lights inside, which light up when there's a new notification, a call or a message or even an email.

-The Nothing Phone (1) offers 10 Glyph patterns available, which one can use to set specific ringtones for specific contacts.

-The smartphone comes with Android 12 OS with NothingOS skin on top. The NothingOS offers a stock Android-like experience and doesn't come with ads or bloatware.

-The camera app includes Studio light and Glyph light mode, which can be used to light well light images in limited lighting.

Nothing Phone (1) price in India

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants -- base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 32,999. The other two models, including the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models come at a price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be up for grabs on Flipkart and the e-commerce platform has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Rs 2,000 instant discount on both credit and debit cards. The Phone (1) open sale will begin at 7PM IST on July 21 on Flipkart. The company hasn't revealed any details about the phone's offline availability.

To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was up for pre-orders and the company has introduced a special offer for buyers. Customers who pre-ordered the phone will be able to get the phone for an introductory price of Rs 31,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage), Rs 34,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) and Rs 37,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage).

