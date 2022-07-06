Nothing Phone (1) pre-order open for everyone without an invite code ahead of July 12 launch

Nothing Phone (1) launches globally on July 12. The company has confirmed that its first-ever smartphone will launch in India and go on sale via Flipkart. Nothing is taking pre-orders of the Phone (1) before announcing its price and official specifications. Previously, one could only pre-order the device via an invite-only pass. Now, Nothing is accepting pre-orders from everyone.

The Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass is currently available for everyone on Flipkart. Users, regardless of the invite code, can add the pre-order pass to the cart on Flipkart and make the Rs 2,000 payment to book their Nothing Phone (1). Once the device has been pre-ordered, customers can complete the purchase at 9 pm on July 12.

If a customer who pre-ordered the device does not wish to buy the Nothing Phone (1), they can still get their Rs 2,000 back once the purchase window closes on July 18 at 6 PM. The refund amount will be credited to the source of payment.

Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to be priced under Rs 30,000 in India for the base model. It is expected to launch with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options.

The Nothing Phone (1)'s USP is its Glyph interface and transparent design. The transparent shell on the back has multiple strips, each of which has individual LED lights. These lights glow when the user receives a notification, puts the phone on charge, etc.

Apart from the design, the phone is also confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and wireless charging support. The device is rumoured to pack a 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

At the front, the Phone (1) will sport a 120Hz OLED display, according to the leaked details. It will have a 6.55-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The Phone (1) will also come with dual speakers for a good multimedia experience. It will run Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.