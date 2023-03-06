Nothing Phone (2) key specification revealed accidentally ahead of Ear (2) launch

Carl Pei-headed tech company Nothing has confirmed its next smartphone and it will be called the Nothing Phone (2). During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 that happened in Barcelona, the company confirmed that the next Nothing Phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen chipset. Now, a Qualcomm executive has accidentally confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers the OnePlus 11R.

This detail about the Nothing Phone (2) was revealed by Qualcomm's SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian in his LinkedIn post. The post was shared after Qualcomm and Nothing announced their collaboration for the Nothing Phone (2). It clearly stated that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Although Katouzian was quick at removing the mention of the chipset, but Nothings fans were probably quicker at catching the detail. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Snapdragon 778G+ processor. So, in that sense, the next Nothing Phone will be much improved in terms of performance.

Nothing hasn't revealed much about the Phone (2) yet, but it is believed to follow the footsteps of its predecessor, Nothing Phone (1). In simple words, the Nothing Phone (2) could offer the same glyph design as the Phone (1). However, specs are likely to vary significantly. Pei previously also confirmed that the Phone (2) will be much "more premium" than the Phone (1), which hints at the better build quality and also hardware setup.

Now with a better build and specifications, we believe that the price of the Nothing Phone (2) may also go up quite a bit. The Phone (1) was launched in three variants in India – the base 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 32,999. The other two models -- 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage come at a price of RS 35,999 and Rs 38999. Although, the company has offered the phone with big discounts every other month since its launch. So, it is safe to assume that the price of the Nothing Phone (2) could be higher when compared to the Phone (1).

Now, as and when the phone launch nears, we can expect the company to reveal more details about the upcoming smartphone. Meanwhile, Nothing has confirmed Ear (2) and revealed that it is launching on March 22 globally. The company has been teasing the Nothing Ear (2) for a while now.