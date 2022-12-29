Now get Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivered at your doorstep in under 10 minutes, here’s how 

The grocery delivery apps like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have proved to be a messiah for people. The app not only saves you the trouble of getting out of your house to buy basic grocery stuff but also delivers the order at your doorstep in less than 10 minutes. However, now buyers can even order gadgets from Blinkit. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation can now be delivered at your doorstep in less than 20 minutes. For now,only the buyers in Delhi, Noida and Mumbai can order AirPods from Blinkit. Apart from Apple, boat wireless earphones and wired earphones can also be ordered on Blinkit apart from the grocery items.

A couple of months ago, Blinkit partnered with the Apple authorized seller, Unicorn store, to deliver Apple accessories to Blinkit users within minutes. Currently, you can get Apple iPhone original cases, magsafe chargers, iPhone charging cables and AirPods.

"iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy," Blinkit co-founder Abhinav Dhindsa said.

Along with that, you can also find other tech products including boat headphones, earphones and bluetooth speakers, which can also be bought from Blinkit. Not just that, you can also order Mi Purifiers from Blinkit. However, the services are only available in Delhi NCR.

On Blinkit, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation is available at Rs 26,900. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation was launched in India in 2022 along with the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch 8. The first generation Airpods were made official in 2019. Although the new AirPods Pro 2nd generation does not come with a lot of changes on the design front, it does come with improved chipsets. Apple claimed that the new generation AirPods come with improved battery performance and the new H2 chip which improves active noise cancellation. The company said that earbuds come with up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, which is a 33 percent improvement over the original AirPods Pro.

The Apple AirPods can be charged using an Apple Watch charger or any Qi-compatible charger.

We at India Today Tech, got a chance to review the AirPods Pro 2nd generation and this is what we felt about the device during our review:

If you have an iPhone or an Apple device and want earbuds to pair with it, the AirPods Pro 2 are a no brainer. At the price of Rs 26,900 it is an excellent product. But then I feel so was the original AirPods Pro. Hence, also do consider the first-gen Pro if you find it on sale under Rs 20,000.

If you already have the AirPods Pro and are happy with them, for you there is no need to upgrade. But if you are a new buyer or if you are upgrading from vanilla AirPods, which I don't like because of their all-plastic-and-no-rubber design, go for the Pro 2. You will love the experience and the upgrades.



