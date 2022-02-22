OnePlus 10 Pro easily blocks scratches but breaks in half in durability test

After its launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro is highly awaited in India as the latest flagship offering by the popular company. But before it makes its debut in India in March, many want to know how the smartphone performs in real life. How its specifications hold up, how appealing its design is, and how much wear and tear it can take in everyday use. It seems like the OnePlus 10 Pro is not very competent in this last aspect.

OnePlus 10 Pro was recently subjected to a durability test by noted YouTuber Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything. Known for putting phones under extensive durability inspection, like always, Nelson performed multiple tests on the OnePlus 10 Pro. While the phone handled most of them well, it gave out on the very first go of a bend test.

The YouTube video shows that the new OnePlus flagship split into two fragments in just a couple of attempts of a bend test. In the first go, wherein the force was applied on the phone's back panel by Nelson with his two thumbs, the phone distorted noticeably out of shape. Cracks appeared all along its textured, Volcanic Black back panel, while the display somehow managed to retain most of its shape and function properly.

It took just one another attempt to make the phone fall apart completely. Applying the force from the display side, Nelson showed that the OnePlus 10 Pro easily broke into two, with its top portion hanging on just to the frame only because of the broken glass. Funnily enough, the LED light at the back still worked.

The phone thus became a complete wreck, a fate that was observed by only a few other phones on JerryRigEverything. Since the phone was already in pieces, Nelson followed up with a teardown of the phone. He noted that the 5,000mAh battery of the OnePlus 10 Pro runs along the length of the phone, possibly being the reason for the weak structural integrity on it as it only leaves the side rails to take extra pressure.

Other than the bend test, the OnePlus 10 Pro performed well in all other durability tests. As seen in the video, the OnePlus 10 Pro took on scratches like a champ, showing utmost resilience to them on its display, the fingerprint display embedded in it, the camera lenses (back and front) as well as the textured back panel. As expected, the aluminium frame got and sustained scratches along the edges of the phone.

The phone even withstood the flame test, as the display worked well even after being exposed to a flame. It did retain a burn mark though, after continued exposure for about 40 seconds.

So, in all, if you plan to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro and need to know about its durability, the one big suggestion for you is to never keep it in your back pocket. And, of course, use a sturdy cover if you can.