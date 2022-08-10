OnePlus 10 Pro gets first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update, but it includes a lot of bugs

OnePlus just recently announced OxygenOS 13 and it has now released the first Open beta update for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. This is the first publicly available beta, and it includes a lot of issues as well as bugs. So, users are advised to download this software update at their own risk. If you are using the OnePlus 10 Pro as your primary device, then you are advised to avoid this update and wait for the stable version. Here's everything that the new software version brings.

After downloading the new OxygenOS 13 update, people will see newly added folders in the Home Screen, which are pretty large. People can now open an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. OnePlus has also added a media playback control and optimized the Quick Settings experience. There are also more markup tools for screenshot editing.

The company has also optimized Always-On Display animations as well as Dolby sound effects. There is also an automatic pixilation feature for chat screenshots. This system will help identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

For additional privacy protection, your OnePlus phone will now help automatically clear clipboard data. The company has also optimized the Private Safe. OnePlus is claiming that it has also optimized earphone connectivity to offer users a more seamless experience. The change log also mentions that the update also brings improved Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 version with a new behaviour recognition feature.

OnePlus has also noted some of the issues that a user will likely experience after downloading the OxygenOS 13 update. The changelog mentions that a dot will display abnormally when pairing Bluetooth, the photos might get blurred when taking multiple pictures, the screen could also freeze when taking videos, some of the pictures might not get saved, and a few videos could also show up in green when shot in FILM mode. The pictures might also turn out to be black when taking photos in the dark with Night mode. The update requires you to have at least 4GB of storage space.

