OnePlus 10 Pro may come with 12GB of RAM, tips leaked benchmark listing

OnePlus is preparing to launch its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro soon. The launch date hasn't been revealed at the moment, but we will supposedly find out about it on January 4. OnePlus has already begun to take registrations for this upcoming device. The device is also appearing on benchmarking websites. In the most recent leak, a device with model-numbered NE2210 has been spotted on Geekbench. Tipsters believe that the device is the OnePlus 10 Pro itself.

The listed device appears with a single core of 976 and a multi-core score of 3469. Along with that, it details 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and Android 12 OS. Surprisingly the score is lesser than the 1,100+ and 3,600+ scores of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. It's possible that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset has not yet been optimised for the OnePlus 10 Pro, thus leading to these astonishing scores. There are also chances that the unit was not fully developed while benchmarking.

The major takeaway is that the device will have a 12GB RAM variant. Other details of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been revealed in the previous leaks. As per the which, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be offered in a refreshed design with a square camera module that bends around the edge. While at the front, it will have a punch-hole display.

Besides this, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with an LTPO OLED panel. We also know that the smartphone will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that currently powers the Moto Edge X30 and the Xiaomi 12. In the camera department, the OnePlus 10 Pro may sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. At the front, it could get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

OnePlus is expected to support up to 80W wired charging and up to 50W wireless. Moreover, it will run Android 12 based ColorOS 12.