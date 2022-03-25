OnePlus 10 Pro to Nothing Phone (1): 5 smartphones launching in India soon

Several smartphone brands are gearing up to launch new devices in the country very soon. From OnePlus, Nothing to Realme, phone manufacturers have already announced the launch of their next phone in India. While some have already revealed the launch date, others are yet to provide a release timeline.

OnePlus has finally confirmed to bring the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to the Indian market alongside some much-awaited audio products. Meanwhile, Nothing confirmed to India Today Tech during an exclusive interview that the company will bring its recently announced Nothing Phone (1) smartphone to India alongside the global release. Some other smartphone manufacturers have also confirmed details about their upcoming devices.

Let's take a quick look at some much-awaited smartphones launching in the country very soon.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India on March 31. In addition, the company will announce the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. It is said that the China version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will hit the Indian market with OxygenOS out-of-the-box. On March 31, the smartphone will also be unveiled in North America and Europe. In India, the OnePlus 10 Pro will compete with phones like the iQOO 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, among others. The price is unknown for now.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing has officially confirmed the Nothing Phone (1). In an interview with the India Today Tech, the India VP and GM Manu Sharma said that the Nothing Phone (1) will go official around July August in India alongside the global release. The company has already revealed some details of the upcoming Nothing phone including, a Snapdragon chip, NothingOS, and more. The smartphone has already been teased on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung has teased a Galaxy M series smartphone on the Amazon India website, which is most likely the much anticipated Galaxy M33 5G. The teaser on the e-commerce website reveals black and green colour options, dual speaker grills, a USB Type C port, and a bulky design. The design hints that the upcoming Galaxy M series will pack a massive battery inside. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy M33 5G will be backed by a 6000mAh battery. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy M33 yet but reports suggest that it will go official next week.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro is all set to launch in India on April 7. The smartphone was first launched in China back in January this year, later followed by an international debut during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The global model is likely to debut in India with features such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 2K AMOLED display, a Samsung OLED LTPO display, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and support for 65W fast charging.

Realme C31

Realme has already confirmed the launch date of the Realme C31. The smartphone will go official on March 31, which is on the same day when the OnePlus 10 Pro will go official. The Realme C31 has already been launched in Indonesia and the same model is likely to hit the Indian market. The upcoming Realme C series phone will pack a 6.5-inch LCD display, an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, a triple rear camera system, a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support, and more.