OnePlus 10 Pro with all-new Hasselblad camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in China. It is the first major flagship smartphone to pack Qualcomm's most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The brand managed to launch it before Samsung's Galaxy S22 series. The device comes with 80W fast charging support, a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPP display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding and more. The OnePlus 10 Pro price starts from CNY 4,699, which is approximately Rs 54,490 in India.

At the moment, there is no word on when the company plans to launch the new OnePlus phone in the Indian market. But, it will likely make its way in the coming months, given India is one of the key markets for OnePlus and it launched all the major versions in the country. Here's a quick look at the specifications and price of the latest OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Price details

The OnePlus 10 Pro price is set at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,490), which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 57,970), whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you CNY 5,299 (around Rs 61,448).

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications, features

The newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. It comes with support for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) tech, which allows the device to adjust refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz as per the content on the screen. For example, it will adjust it to 1Hz for viewing photos or reading text, 24Hz for movies and 120Hz for gaming and smooth scrolling. The tech also helps save some battery in comparison to those phones that have conventional LTPS OLED screens.

The company has confirmed that the device will ship with ColorOS 12.1 in China, but will come with OxygenOS 12 in India, North America and Europe. It will be based on Android 12 out of the box. The OnePlus 10 Pro draws power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Currently, there is no smartphone in India with the same chipset. But, the iQOO 9 Pro is soon expected to launch in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Notably, OnePlus is not only offering Oppo's operating system with the new OnePlus 10, but is also now openly using Oppo's branding for fast-charging. Until now, OnePlus was offering the same company's fast charging tech, but with its own Warp Charge brand. But that should not matter to a user as the charging speed will remain the same.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It even supports reverse wireless charging. The flagship device even has an IP68-certificate, which means it is dust and water-resistant. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding. It includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with OIS and EIS support. It is paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel 3x zoom camera. OnePlus has provided Hasselblad Natural Color Optimization 2.0, which is claimed to offer better colour reproduction and lively colours.

There is also a Hasselblad Professional Mode 2.0 RAW shooting mode for manual movie shooting. This basically allows you to adjust ISO levels, shutter speed, and white balancing during recording. This is the first OnePlus phone to support LOG format, so users will get more flexibility in terms of colour grading and post-production. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.