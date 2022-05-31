OnePlus 10R Lite 5G India launch expected soon, could be rebadged OnePlus Ace Racing Edition

OnePlus might launch the OnePlus 10R Lite 5G soon in India. The phone is expected to launch as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, which was unveiled a few days ago in China. The OnePlus 10R Lite moniker was spotted on the IMEI website by tipster Mukul Sharma, suggesting that it will launch soon in India.

Currently, there is no official word on the launch of the OnePlus 10R Lite in India. However, we can expect the company to unveil its new mid-range smartphone soon in India.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Ace as the OnePlus 10R in India. The USP of the 10R is its 150W SuperVOOC charging technology, which charges a 4500 mAh battery in about 17 minutes. The phone is available in China with the same 150W charging tech as the OnePlus Ace. The OnePlus 10R Lite, aka the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, is a trimmed-down version of the vanilla OnePlus 10R.

The Racing Edition comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display. The AMOLED screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC under the hood. It is available in China with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging out of the box.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 64MP main camera sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera sensor.

The Ace Racing Edition runs Android 12 out of the box. In China, the phone has a layer of ColorOS 12 on top. The India variant will arrive in the form of the OnePlus 10R Lite and have a layer of OxygenOS 12 on top. As mentioned above, there is no official word on the OnePlus 10R Lite India launch date from the company at the moment.