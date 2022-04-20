OnePlus 10R, Nord 2 CE Lite specifications leak ahead of India launch

OnePlus has a new launch event for its fans and customers in India on April 28. The company will be hosting a virtual event for the launch of the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. While the 10R is a premium offering, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will launch as a smartphone under Rs 20,000, according to the rumour mill. Ahead of the official launch, a lot about the two OnePlus smartphones has leaked online. Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R ahead of the launch.

OnePlus 10R specifications and features

OnePlus 10R is essentially a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace, which will debut in China on April 21. The company has teased a lot of key features of the upcoming premium product. The USP of the OnePlus 10R, aka the OnePlus Ace, is its fast charging tech.

The premium OnePlus smartphone will support 150W fast charging out of the box. The charging tech is even faster than what you get on the company's current flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. With the 150W SuperVOOC charging tech, OnePlus claims to charge the device's 4500 mAh battery from zero to 50 per cent in about five minutes. The device is expected to be charged completely within 15 minutes.

OnePlus will also launch a 80W SuperVOOC charging variant of the 10R in India. This variant is expected to pack a larger 5000 mAh battery. The same combination can be seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which has a starting price of Rs 66,999.

Other than the charging tech, the OnePlus 10R packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. The device is expected to launch with up to 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The device will also feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, there will be a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The primary camera will support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). An 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor will complete the camera setup.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications and features

The Nord CE 2 Lite will be affordable in comparison. It will come with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display. It is rumoured to feature a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. For the price, users will get a Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone is confirmed to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging out of the box. It will also feature a 64MP triple-camera setup on the back. The main camera is said to be accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. Lastly, the phone is rumoured to run Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.