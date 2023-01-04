OnePlus 11 5G launched with 100W fast charge and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Check out details

The OnePlus 11 5G has been announced in China and the premium 5G phone is all set to arrive in India on February 7. But, people should wait for the iQOO 11 to arrive in the Indian market because the device seems to have slightly better features on paper. It is already available in China and the iQOO phone will make its India debut on February 10. Both the phones are using the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC. Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus 11 5G: Specifications, features

The OnePlus 11 sports a typical 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display which refreshes at 120Hz. OnePlus has provided support for HDR 10+ as well as LTPO 3.0. The latter will help offer slightly better battery life because the smartphone will be able to automatically adjust the refresh rate based on the content.

You will see the standard punch-hole display design on this one and a slightly different rear panel design compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. The new version is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and it is using the latest UFS 4.0 storage version, which should help offer better performance. As usual, the storage is not expandable via a microSD card. So, people will have to rely on cloud storage services.

The handset is likely to boot Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. It is unknown whether the device has support for the company's latest software policy, which basically includes four years of major Android OS upgrades.

While Realme is expected to introduce a 240W fast charger tomorrow with the launch of the Realme GT Neo 5, OnePlus is bundling a 100W charger in the retail box. Well, the company is at least shipping a fast charger, which is something that people will appreciate because companies like Samsung and Apple have stopped offering it with expensive phones. So, people not only need to spend a big amount on flagship phones, but also spend extra on buying a charger.

There is no support for wireless charging or an IP68 rating, which could be disappointing because Samsung managed to offer these features with the Galaxy S21 FE. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery. The company has instead provided support for IP54 rating. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and the iconic alert slider too.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 11 features a triple camera setup at the back, which is a bit similar to its predecessor. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

OnePlus 11 5G: Price

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a starting price of RMB 3,999, which is around Rs 48,000 in India when converted. So, there are chances that the device could be made available in the Indian market in the range of Rs 50,000. This price is for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 16GB + 256GB model is priced at RMB 4,399 (around Rs 52,900) and 16GB + 512GB variant will cost RMB 4,899 (approximately Rs 59,000).