OnePlus 11 review in 5 points: Is it worth the price?

OnePlus 11 is now official in India. The smartphone has been unveiled in two variants, wherein the base model comes packed with 8GB RAM plus 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model of the OnePlus phone includes 16GB RAM plus 256GB of internal storage. The phone will be available for purchase from February 14 onwards.

Alongside the OnePlus 11, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer unveiled various products including the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and much more. While we will have reviews of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Pad out on the website once we receive the devices for review. The products that we have already reviewed are the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Now, if you do not have the time to read out OnePlus 11 full review, we compile the full review of the phone in 5 quick points.

--OnePlus is exploring the design. The smartphone comes packed with a circular camera module on the rear panel with three camera sensors. On the front, there's the hole punch display top extreme left corner. I like that the camera model is not as chunky as what we have seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro or the OnePlus 10T. Overall, the smartphone is super compact and easy to use with one hand all through the day.

--The display of the OnePlus 11 is fantastic. The phone offers a curved display that measures 6.7 inches. The 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel shows punchy colours and delivers an excellent viewing experience. The screen of the OnePlus 11 gets adequately bright in almost all lighting conditions. Under direct sunlight, around 80-90 per cent brightness looks good, while in indoor situations, the brightness level of around 40 works well. The OnePlus 11 offers punchy and sharp visuals.

--OnePlus 11 clicks great shots in good lighting, however the selfie camera performance could have been better in my opinion. The smartphone also manages to click good low-light pictures and even capture pretty detailed portrait shots. The OnePlus 11 includes a Hasselblad collaborated triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS coupled with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with tele lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole punch display.

--The OnePlus 11 offers great performance. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is a powerhouse and handles multitasking pretty well. Whether it is switching between apps or screens, the OnePlus phone works seamlessly. The smartphone features dual speakers that are loud and offer crisp vocals.

--The smartphone lasts one full day of heavy usage with ease. The OnePlus 11 includes a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. Now, the 100W fast charger takes just about 25 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 per cent.

In India, the OnePlus 11 comes in two variants. The base model includes 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This model is priced at Rs 56,999. The top-end model of the OnePlus phone comes packed with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This model is priced at Rs 61,999. The smartphone comes in two colours -- eternal green and titan black - in the country.