OnePlus 11R India launch date officially confirmed: Check out leaked price and specifications

The OnePlus 11R will arrive in India sooner than one might have expected as Amazon has teased the launch of the premium 5G phone. The e-commerce giant has sent out notifications to some people, confirming that the device will launch alongside the OnePlus 11, which will make its India debut on February 7. OnePlus has also officially confirmed the India launch date of the OnePlus 11R and we now know that the company will be unveiling two 5G phones at its Cloud event.

This is a big surprise for OnePlus fans considering the company rarely launches two important devices at once. A lot has already been leaked about the OnePlus 11R, so we know the possible specifications of the phone. Just recently, the price of the OnePlus 11R was also tipped, which also indicated that the launch event is not too far away.

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently claimed that the OnePlus 11R will be priced between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. This price could be for the 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM. This time around, OnePlus is also said to announce a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, which could be priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, as per the tipster.

The OnePlus 11R will be a successor to the OnePlus 10R smartphone which made its debut last year. It is said to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel which will likely refresh at 120Hz to offer a smoother scrolling experience. Since this is not a flagship phone and is a mid-range premium 5G phone from OnePlus, it is said to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

It could be backed by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is unknown whether this one will have a faster UFS 4.0 storage version, which is being rumoured for the latest flagship phones. The device is expected to ship with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box.

In terms of optics, we might see a triple rear camera setup, as per reports. It could include a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, one will see a 16-megapixel camera. Under the hood, we could see the typical 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging tech. The company will likely bundle a charger in the retail box.