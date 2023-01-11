OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series receives final end-of-life software update

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones have received their final software update. OnePlus quietly confirmed on its community forum that the Oxygen OS 12 MP3 update is the last build for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro devices.

The update is based on Android 12 with H.32 build number for OnePlus 7 series and F.18 for the OnePlus 7T series.

This update also includes security patches for the month of December 2022 and optimizes the overall system performance. Additionally, it addresses several bugs and issues that have been reported by users, such as improving the stability of the battery and network.

It is important to note that this is the final update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T, as the company has now shifted its focus to the newer models in its lineup. However, users of these devices can continue to use them as many of the Android apps will continue to support the current Android versions on the phones.

OnePlus has also recently promised that it will match Samsung (currently offering updates to four major Android versions), in terms of updates. Unfortunately, it only starts with select 2023 flagships.

As always, OnePlus recommends that users back up their data before installing any updates. The update should be available for download via an over-the-air (OTA) update. However, if you have not received it, you can check for the update by going to Settings > System > Software update.