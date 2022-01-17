OnePlus 9R is available at an effective price of Rs 33,999 on Amazon, should you buy it?

Amazon is running a Great Republic Day sale on its platform and is offering discounts on OnePlus phones as well. The OnePlus 9R is selling online at an effective price of Rs 33,999 in India. The e-commerce site is giving a total discount of Rs 6,000. Customers can buy the device at the same price if they avail a bank offer available on this phone. Here's a quick breakdown of how this deal works.

Currently, the OnePlus 9R is listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 36,999, and you can get it at a much lower price by availing the bank and exchange offer available on this phone. There is a discount of Rs 3,000 on SBI bank credit cards, which brings down the price to Rs 33,999. If you don't have this bank card, then you will have to spend Rs 36,999, which is still less than its retail price. The OnePlus 9R was originally launched in India for Rs 39,999. This means that you are at least getting a discount of Rs 3,000.

The listing also includes an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,600, which means that you might be able to buy the smartphone at a very low price. The discount amount is calculated on the basis of your existing smartphone's working condition and age. But, is the OnePlus 9R worth buying, given the OnePlus 9RT was recently launched in India?

Well, the OnePlus 9R is still a good smartphone that you can consider buying if your budget is less than 30,000. Yes, with bank and exchange offers, one will be able to get this smartphone at this price. It is a value for money phone, which features a 120Hz AMOLED panel, and packs a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset, which can handle your favourite heavy titles. In this price range, you are getting a good enough camera in comparison to the competition, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, which is great. If you don't want to avail any offer, then you should consider buying the OnePlus 9RT.

It is a better option if you are willing to spend around 40,000. It has Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is also powering the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. While you can't expect it to take camera shots like the more expensive OnePlus 9, it is definitely better than the older 9R smartphone. The battery and fast charging support are similar to 9R.

You can expect a bloatware-free experience on both OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 9RT was launched for Rs 42,999 in India, but there is a Rs 4,000 instant discount offer on SBI bank credit cards. This means that customers will be able to get it for Rs 38,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,600.