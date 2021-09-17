OnePlus 9RT launch: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up for the launch of another OnePlus 9 series smartphone. The rumoured new smartphone, called OnePlus 9RT, may arrive on October 15. Ahead of the expected launch, the device has been spotted on the 3C website hinting towards a launch soon. The listed device bears model number MT2110, which is similar to the one spotted on the BIS listing. As per the listing, the OnePlus 9RT will get support for 65W fast charging.

Previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will be an upgraded version of the India exclusive OnePlus 9R. It is also supposed to be limited to select markets, with India being the first market to get it. As far as the hardware is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT could get a 120Hz high refresh rate AMOLED panel, a slightly tweaked Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 lens. While that was a brief description of the OnePlus 9RT, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

OnePlus 9RT: Key specifications and features

--OnePlus 9RT is expected to take over the affordable OnePlus 9R soon. The device has been spotted on a couple of certification websites, including China's 3C, hinting towards an imminent launch. To add to that, popular tipster Onleaks recently revealed that the smartphone might arrive on October 15. Although there's no confirmation around the same, the date suggested could turn out to be true as multiple leaks hint towards a launch in October.

--The OnePlus device spotted on the 3C website bears model number MT2110. This model is similar to the MT2111, which was found listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Other than the model number, the 3C website reveals that the device will get 65W fast charging support. These listings provide more weight to the leak, which states that the OnePlus 9RT will be limited to Indian and Chinese markets.

OnePlus 9R display

--Android Central, in a previous report, revealed multiple details of the OnePlus 9RT. According to the website, the OnePlus 9RT will be the final OnePlus smartphone to arrive this year. The OnePlus 9RT is expected to follow the same design language as the OnePlus 9R. Meaning the device could feature a rectangular camera module with a glass back. Whereas on the front, it may get a flat display with a punch-hole camera.

--As far as the hardware is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is supposed to feature a 6.55 inch AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, the smartphone could be powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. Essentially, this will be a Snapdragon 870 running at a slightly higher clocked speed, and it is possible that Qualcomm may call it Snapdragon 870+.

-- Additionally, the smartphone is said to ship with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

--A major upgrade is expected in the camera department. According to the report, the OnePlus 9RT will ship with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor. Which also featured on the OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus Nord 2. While other camera details are unavailable, the main sensor is hinted to be accompanied by similar lenses as seen on the OnePlus 9R.

--The OnePlus Oppo merger was one of the reasons for the improved camera performance on the OnePlus Nord 2. Hence, we can expect that to be replicated with the upcoming OnePlus 9RT too. Apart from the camera improvements, this collaboration has also brought changes on the software front.

OnePlus 9R camera setup

--The report that talks of the 9RT also claims that it found out some new features of the OxygenOS 12 in an internal build of the software. This version of OxygenOS is said to get a floating window feature similar to what users get in the ColorOS 11. It would also allow users to scale the window to fit any part of the screen. So you can expect to see these features on the OnePlus 9RT, which will be the company's first smartphone to run OxygenOS 12 on top of Android 12.

-- Besides this, a new theme store similar to one in the ColorOS will be added to OxygenOS 12. Then there are possible security features, which include setting up security alerts for apps accessing the clipboard, a private safe to secure sensitive documents, pictures, videos, etc. Although a handful of new features are coming to OxygenOS 12, the overall UI is said to remain the same as OxygenOS 11.3.

OnePlus 9RT launch date

The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to arrive in select countries, including India and China. A recent leak from popular tipster Onleaks suggests that the smartphone will be available on October 15. Multiple other reports also hint towards an October launch, so a launch next month seems likely.

OnePlus 9RT India price

The OnePlus 9RT is supposed to see a few minor changes, which makes us believe that the smartphone will be available at the same price as the OnePlus 9R. The base variant of the OnePlus 9R is available at Rs 39,999, so the smartphone could be priced similarly. That said, a tipster suggests that the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 9RT will be priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs. 34,300 roughly). While the other model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage would go for CNY 3,299 (Rs. 37,700 roughly).