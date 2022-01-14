OnePlus 9RT launched at Rs 42,999 but you can buy it for less, here is the deal and other offers on the phone

OnePlus 9RT is finally out in India as the new budget flagship phone by the company. The smartphone was introduced in the country at the recent OnePlus Launch Event Winter Edition and will go on early sale on January 17. The starting price for it has been set at Rs 42,999.

However, OnePlus is also offering a chance to early buyers to get their hands on the new OnePlus 9RT at a price of Rs 38,999. The deal involves bank discounts on the phones offered by Amazon India, which will retail the device for now. Here is how this and other deals on the device work.

OnePlus 9RT deals

OnePlus 9RT has been launched for Rs 42,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Alongside, the company has also introduced the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at a price of Rs 46,999. The phone will go on an early-access sale on January 17 and subsequently, on an open sale on January 18.

To kickstart this sale, Amazon has already put up a bank offer on its website that will bring down the starting price to Rs 38,999. That is a Rs 4,000 saving on the phone right on the first day of its sale. In addition, Amazon has also listed benefits worth Rs 7,200 on the phone for Jio users.

The Rs 4,000 discount has been listed as a bank discount on the OnePlus 9RT. Though no details have been mentioned, we can expect the Rs 4,000 to be given as an instant discount on the OnePlus model on the use of select bank credit and debit cards. Amazon ICICI Bank credit card should be one of those offering this discount.

Other than this, the Rs 7,200 worth offer for Jio users stays valid. Additionally, buyers of the OnePlus 9RT will also get 6-month free access to Spotify Premium. OnePlus will also offer a chance to buyers to purchase the OnePlus Band (priced at Rs 1,699) for Rs 999 or the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds (priced at Rs 1,999) for Rs 1,499.

In total, this would be over Rs 10,000 worth of savings on the OnePlus 9RT at the time of its first sale. With this, the new OnePlus phone becomes quite an attractive proposition in India right from the start. As for what it has on offer, you can check out all its specifications here.