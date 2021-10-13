OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888, 4500mAh battery launched, price starts roughly at Rs 38,500

After months of anticipation, OnePlus has finally announced the OnePlus 9RT at a recent launch event. The smartphone comes as the successor to the OnePlus 9R and promises an upgrade in processor and some other aspects. Alongside, the company has also launched the much-hyped OnePlus Buds Z2.

In what could very well be the last launch for the company this year, the OnePlus 9RT has finally broken cover in OnePlus' home country China. The smartphone is expected to make its way to India soon, but a glimpse at the Chinese model confirms much of the speculations around the phone for now. The China launch also hints at the possible pricing of the device in India.

OnePlus 9RT has been launched at a starting price of CNY 3299, which roughly equates to Rs 38,500. This price is for the base variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 256GB storage model will retail for CNY 3499 or around Rs 41,000. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at CNY 3799, about Rs 44,500.

The smartphone will be available in Black and Silver colour options. OnePlus is offering a discount of CNY 100 or around Rs 1100 on the first sale of the OnePlus 9RT in China.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 9RT will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with the above-mentioned memory configurations. It will feature a 6.62-inch E4 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 600Hz touch response.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 9RT will be the first real-life proof of the recent collaboration between OnePlus and Oppo. The device will ship with the new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12, dropping the signature OxygenOS operating system of OnePlus.

As for optics, the OnePlus 9RT comes with a triple-lens camera system at the back. The camera module includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens with OIS and EIS support, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, as well as a macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 9RT is backed by a 4500mAh battery that comes with support for Warp Charge 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Alongside, OnePlus Buds Z2 has also been launched as the successor to the OnePlus Buds. The new iteration sports a design very similar to the first model and still retains the Black and White colour options.

As for what's inside, the OnePlus Buds Z2 come with three microphones instead of the two featured in the first generation TWS earphones. It features 11mm drivers, active noise reduction of up to 40dB and latency of under 100ms.

OnePlus claims a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge of the buds and the case. With noise reduction on, this drops down to 27 hours, which is still pretty impressive. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are IP55 water-resistant rating and come with Bluetooth 5.2 and Dolby Atmos support.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 have been priced at CNY 399 (about Rs 4,600) for the White colour variant and CNY 499 (around Rs 5,800) for the Black colour model. The pre-sale begins today, with units being available in China starting October 19.