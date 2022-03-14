OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 could launch alongside OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has already confirmed that the company is planning to bring its latest flagship OnePlus 10 Pro to India and other markets in March. Now, it is being said that the brand will also launch a new set of true wireless earphones at the same event. While the company hasn't confirmed this, MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal reported that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is also on its way.

OnePlus is yet to officially reveal the launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the company is tipped to unveil the device either on March 22 or March 24. OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless Z with a neckband style design in 2020 to target budget-conscious buyers, so a new version is due for an upgrade.

The cited source suggests that the upcoming earphones will offer better battery life with up to 30 hours of usage, which is 10 hours more than the original version. It is being said that the wireless earphones will have 12.45mm drivers, and a 10-minute charge will reportedly give users 20 hours of playback.

Currently, it is unknown as to what all Bluetooth codecs it will support. For your reference, the OnePlus Wireless Bullets Wireless Z lacked support for aptX and supported only SBC and AAC. It is also unclear whether the earphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Other brands like Realme offer ANC even in the budget range as it helps reduce ambient sound. The earphones could come with IP55 sweat and water-resistant rating, similar to its predecessor. Other features like Quick Switch will likely be available.

Currently, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are selling in India for Rs 1,999. The successor to this is expected to be priced in a similar price range to make it available for users at an accessible price. The earphones could be made available in two colors, including blue and black.