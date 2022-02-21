OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 tipped to launch in India in March

OnePlus is tipped to launch a new set of neckband-style wireless earphones in India. Tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the launch could take place in March this year. The company is expected to unveil the successor to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which was launched back in 2020. Last year, OnePlus mostly focused on offering true wireless earphones. This year, OnePlus might finally launch an upgraded version of its affordable neckband earphones, which is said to be called OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

The alleged earphones have made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice. It is listed with model number E305. The specifications and features of this audio product are currently scarce. But, it is expected to be cheaper as was the case with Buds Wireless Z. This one was launched in India for Rs 1,999. The OnePlus Buds Wireless Z2 could also be priced in a similar price range.

The original version lacks support for the aptX codec, but you never know the upcoming version might come with this Bluetooth codec to offer users detailed sound quality at an affordable price. It will likely offer the quick switch and quick charge support that you got on the previous version.

It is currently unknown whether the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or not. This is something that Realme is offering with Buds Wireless 2 for Rs 2,249. This pair of earphones also has support for Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio.

To recall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was launched back in May 2020 with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. There is just support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The Low Latency Mode on these earphones can reduce latency to 110ms. The brand claimed that wireless earphones can give up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus has never really launched just an audio product. There are chances that we may see the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro too, which made its debut in China earlier this year. But, there is no official confirmation yet. So, users are advised to take this with a pinch of salt. The device has a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPP display, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding.