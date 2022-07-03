OnePlus Nord 2T review in 5 points: One of the best phones under Rs 30,000?

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India from July 5 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus store and other offline stores across the country. Launched last week, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starts at a price of Rs 28,999 and goes up to Rs 33,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM model. The phone succeeds the Nord 2 from last year and brings some sensible improvements, especially in aspects like battery, design, and performance.

The OnePlus Nord 2T may not seem a major upgrade over the Nord 2, but the little improvements matter in day to day life. In fact, in our full review, we called the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G one of the best smartphones you will find under the price tag of Rs 30,000 with very few areas of improvement here and there. There are several other options available in the price range, unless you are a OnePlus fan, like the Poco F4 5G, Realme 9 Pro Plus, iQOO Neo 6 5G, among a few others.

So, if you are looking for a good all rounder smartphone under Rs 30,000 and OnePlus Nord 2T is one of your options, here are 5 points from our review that you must read before purchasing the device.

Point 1

One of the best things about the OnePlus Nord 2T is its fast charging support. The smartphone borrows the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support from the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. As mentioned in our full review, the fast charger takes around 30 minutes to fully charge the 4500mAh battery, which is also one of the best seen in this price segment. So, with this one you will not face battery draining problems since it will take just minutes to charge up the phone, which lasts for almost the entire day of heavy usage.

Point 2

OnePlus Nord 2 offered a decent performance but the successor device, Nord 2T, is much better in this regard. The Nord 2T is the first phone in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In our review, we mentioned that the Nord 2T was capable of handling multitasking quite well. Whether it is about app loading or browsing social media platforms, the Nord 2T will not disappoint casual users who are dependent on their phone for day-to-day tasks.

Point 3

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box with Android 12 on top. The OxygenOS delivers a cleaner and smoother user experience and brings some nifty features including -- customisable Always-On Display faces, a private safe for storing important data in an encrypted format, among others. OnePlus has also confirmed offering three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates with this one, just like any other OnePlus device. So, if the overall user experience matters, the OnePlus Nord 2T is surely one of the best smartphones you will find in the price bracket.

Point 4

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is one of the best-looking Nord phones OnePlus has launched yet. Even at such an affordable price tag, the Nord 2T looks no less than a premium phone priced more than double. The smartphone offers a premium hand feel and is also extremely comfortable to use with one hand. The Nord device also feels quite light and well balanced despite packing Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as the back panel.

Point 5

The Nord 2T packs one of the best screens I have seen in this price range. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and supports a 90hz screen refresh rate, not 120hz. There's also a hole punch on the left of the screen and the bezels are also quite slim. Overall, whether it's about watching movies on Netflix, browsing social media platforms or playing games, the Nord 2T display manages all of that quite well. The brightness levels also seem adequate in all situations. And even the viewing angles also look quite good in this one.

