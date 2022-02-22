OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G now on sale in India: Offers, best price, and 5 reasons why it's worth your attention

On February 17, OnePlus launched the second generation of its affordable Nord. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999 -- but hold on to this price bit for a while -- and now it is going on sale. The Nord 2 CE will be available in offline and online stores in India from today and at its price it brings some cool features, including extremely fast 65W charging, to consumers.

If the Nord CE 2 is what you are eying, today could be a good day to grab it. While there is no particularly wrong with its starting price of Rs 23,999, at least for a few days starting today there are also launch offers available on the phone. Here is how much the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G costs in India:

-- OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (6GB/128GB): Rs 23,999

-- OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (8GB/128GB): Rs 24,999

OnePlus says that the Nord CE 2 is available at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores and authorized offline stores. While the aforementioned prices are the MRPs, there are some launch offers that make the Nord 2 CE a more affordable and an even better deal. These offers are:

-- There is an instant discount of Rs 1500 available to shoppers using ICICI Bank card to make and purchase and opting for a 3-month EMI scheme.

-- What the launch offer means is that the Nord 2 CE can be purchased for Rs 22,499.

-- In addition to the bank offer, the Nord CE 2 can be bought with an exchange offer where the shopper will get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3000.

-- The offers are valid from February 22 to February 28.

More offers on OnePlus Nord 2 CE

In addition to bank offers, there are bundled offers on the Nord CE 2.

-- So, consumers buying the Nord 2 CE from OnePlus.in or OnePlus Store App can also get the OnePlus Band at just Rs 699 or the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs 999 along with the phone. Also, those who purchase the Nord CE 2 on the OnePlus Store App within the first 24 hours of open sale automatically enter a contest and have a chance to win a device.

-- OnePlus users who are members of the company's Red Cable Club -- a community of OnePlus users -- can get up to Rs 500 discount on all OnePlus Nord CE 2 variants via RedCoins. This offer is valid on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App

-- The Nord CE 2 shoppers also get benefits such as 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, dedicated priority helpline, Uber Executive access with Red Cable Care plan, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 999 on oneplus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores.

-- And finally, if you have bought the OnePlus Nord CE 2, you can join the Red Cable Club membership from it before February 28 to stand a chance to win the OnePlus X Victorinox Swiss Army Knife Never Settle Edition.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Worth it?

While we are still in the middle of reviewing the device, it is easy to see that at a price of Rs 22,499 -- or even at the price of Rs 23,999 -- it is worth taking a serious look at the Nord CE 2. Here are 5 reasons why it is worth considering:

1- Design. With its seamless back design, attractive contours, a slim profile at 7.8mm and presence of useful features like headphone jack, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is one of the best-looking phones in its price segment. Also it is important to note that it ships with a high-quality translucent case, which saves money as well as ensures that you have a good quality case with the phone that doesn't mar its looks.

2- The 4500 mAh battery in the phone comes with an extremely fast 65W charging system. In the box, the Nord CE 2 ships with a 65W charger. In other words, if fast charging is important for you, the Nord CE 2 ticks all the right boxes.

3- The 6.43-inch OLED display of the Nord CE 2 shows rich colours and supports smooth 90Hz scrolling. Granted these are not leading specs for a display but beyond the specs it is easy to see that the Nord CE 2 has a screen that is vivid and contrasty to offer above-average display experience in its segment.

4- There are three-rear cameras in the Nord CE 2. But the reason why the phone deserves a second look is its main 64-megapixel camera. Combined with some clever AI tricks and a bright F1.79 lens, the camera offers enough to satisfy shutterbugs.

5- And finally, there is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Paired with up to 8GB RAM, this is a fast enough processor to let users play games like Call of Duty at good graphics settings.

