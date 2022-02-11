OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to launch on Feb 17: What we know so far

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is going to launch in India on February 17 and its potential price, key specs, etc., have been spotted online. Reports suggest that OnePlus’ new mid-ranger might get two storage variants and both of them might be priced under Rs 25,000. The smartphone might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specs

Some of the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G have been spotted online. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G should run Android 11 and is expected to get two major OS updates along with three years of security patch updates.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, along with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with Mali G68 CPU, and up to 8GB of RAM.

There is a triple camera setup on the rear housed in a rectangular camera module which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degrees field-of-view, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to launch with 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card to up to 1TB. Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G include a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an USB Type-C port. Under the hood there is a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is going to be launched in two colours -- Bahamas Blue and Grey Mirror.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected price

Another tipster Abhishek Yadav suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G prices might start from Rs 23,999. According to Yadav, the 6GB/128GB base model should be priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB/128GB might be priced at Rs 24,999.

