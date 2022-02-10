OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G coming to India on February 17, design revealed

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will launch in India on February 17. The company has confirmed this news via its social media handles. The device will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched seven months back. OnePlus has also posted a 10-second teaser, which reveals the design of the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

The short video shows that the device will feature a punch-hole display design, similar to most of the phones out there. The cut out will be placed on the left corner of the smartphone. The volume buttons are visible on the left side of the device, while the power button can be seen on the right side. However, there is no alert slider, which has become a OnePlus trademark over the years.

The OnePlus fans might get disappointed after knowing this. Its predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 5G also missed out on the alert slider. Moving ahead, the new mid-range phone will have a triple camera setup at the back, as suggested by the teaser. It even suggests that the device will be offered in blue colour, similar to the older version.

OnePlus hasn't teased any key specifications, but the company is expected to reveal more about the device as we inch closer to the launch event. However, the rumours and leaks have already suggested what could be possible features of the handset.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is speculated to arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is expected to offer support for 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, which might be backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely run Android 12 out of the box. OnePlus usually offers the latest Android OS out of the box.

The rumour mill suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will have support for a dedicated microSD card slot. If this happens, then this will be the first OnePlus phone in India to have support for storage expansion. For photography, there could be a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera, just like the original version. Under the hood, the device may pack a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. OnePlus is said to ship a 65W fast charger in the box. Comparatively, the older version bundled a 30W charger.