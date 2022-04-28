OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launched in India: Price, key features and everything else you need to know

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been launched in India. The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sits below the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G which was launched earlier this year in India. Despite being a "Lite" smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs some of the core features found on the original Nord CE 2 5G.
The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It also has a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. OnePlus has also added support for a 120Hz refresh rate in its new mid-range smartphone. Here's a quick look at the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications, price in India, features and other details.
Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
RAM: 6GB/ 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC Rapid Charging
Rear Camera: Triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.
Front camera: 16MP Sony IMX471
Software: Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes in two storage options. The base 6GB RAM option comes with 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 19,999. There is also an 8GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage, which is priced at Rs 21,999. The phone comes in two colours - Blue Tide and Black Dusk.
It goes on sale starting April 30 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and retail stores.
