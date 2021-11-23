OnePlus RT spotted on Google Search as Amazon ad, may launch in India soon

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9RT handset smartphone last month in China. A couple of days back the smartphone appeared on Google Supported devices list with the moniker OnePlus RT.

It is being speculated that the OnePlus 9RT may launch in India with the OnePlus RT moniker. A fresh tweet by renowned tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that it may indeed launch soon in India with the new name.

While the company is likely to use a different name for the Indian variant of the OnePlus 9 RT, there will not be any differences between the two devices in terms of specifications and design. In other words, it's the same OnePlus 9 RT that the company launched in China but with a different name.

The OnePlus R is a mid-range phone through and through, however, the OnePlus RT is a more premium handset. This phone brings some top-of-the-line specs to the market.

Coming to the specifications of the device, the OnePlus 9 RT sports a 6.62-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

In the optics department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup; a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel front camera for the selfie enthusiasts out there. Lastly, the device features a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support.

The OnePlus RT launches with color OS 11X running on Android 11 out of the box. There is no official word around the pricing of the OnePlus RT, however, according to rumors, the OnePlus RT could be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India.