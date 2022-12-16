OnePlus to launch its first keyboard with customisable design for Mac, Windows, Linux

OnePlus on Thursday announced its plans to launch a customisable keyboard, a first for the phone maker. It will be created through OnePlus Featuring. OnePlus Keyboard has been developed in collaboration with keyboard manufacturing firm Keychron. It comes with a double gasket design, which will avoid loud typing sounds. The keyboard will have an aluminum build to make it lightweight. Moreover, it will be compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux.

The product was first teased in a tweet on Thursday.

The layout of the OnePlus Keyboard will be similar to the MacBook keyboard but will work with MS Windows as well. It will also have customisable features. One of them is the hot-swappable functionality that lets users change switches for unique personalisation. Another feature is the inclusion of open-source firmware like QMK and VIA.

The Shenzhen-based company has launched a platform that allows the community of users to contribute to the development of a product. It was first announced by the company's chief product officer, Pete Lau in a tweet.

In a blog post, the company shared a timeline for the product. It was first developed conceptually in November, and now in December will be co-created by users. This makes it the first co-created product to be launched through OnePlus Featuring.

The company plans to officially launch the product in February 2023 after running 'rigorous tests' that will take place throughout January.