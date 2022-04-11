Oppo F21 Pro launch: Specifications, design, price, and everything else to expect

Oppo F21 Pro series is coming to India tomorrow, April 12. There will be two phones that are going to be launched. One is the F21 Pro, the marquee in the series, and the other one is called the F21 Pro 5G, which is essentially a 5G counterpart. In all likelihood, the F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G will be more or less the same except for the chipset that will run them. But Oppo has confirmed that even if the specifications were to be the same, the design of the two phones would be different. Anyway, the two phones will take Oppo's mid-range F-series forward and here is what you can expect from them.

Design

Oppo F21 Pro will come with a premium-looking leather-like finish on the back. Its Sunset Orange variant is said to come with what Oppo calls an industry-first Fibreglass-Leather design that also works as a frameless battery cover. Oppo claims there is no plastic used in the mid-frame and that the phone is durable because of the new material.

"After two years of research and refinement, Oppo's engineers chose lychee-grain leather for the base material because of its plush feel. They bonded this leather with fibreglass; the problems that arose from bonding the two materials were solved by adjusting the properties of the materials," said Oppo. The F21 Pro will also be available in a Cosmic Black colour variant.

The F21 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will not come with this leather-like design. It, however, will still feature the company's Glow Design on the back. Oppo has confirmed that the F21 Pro 5G will come in Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black colours. While the F21 Pro 5G Cosmic Black colour variant will likely be the same as the Cosmic Black variant of the F21 Pro, the Rainbow Spectrum will use "a 'three-layer texture and a two-layer coating' manufacturing process to give the phone its dazzling rainbow appearance."

Specifications

Oppo has dropped a few tidbits about the F21 Pro ahead of the launch. It has been confirmed that the F21 Pro will come with a Sony IMX709 sensor in the selfie camera. On the back of the phone, inside the rear camera system, there will be what is called the Orbit Light that will glow in patterns to indicate when the phone is turned on, while charging, or when a call or notification is received. This is the same as the ring surrounding the camera bump on the Reno 7 Pro. The rest of the specifications are not officially confirmed yet, but rumours are rife about what they could be.

According to rumours, the F21 Pro will come with a 6.43-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There could be support for dynamic RAM expansion by up to 5GB. The cameras on the back of the phone may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a third 2-megapixel sensor. The Sony IMX709 sensor in the selfie camera could be 32-megapixels in resolution. It could run Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and bring a 4500mAh battery under the hood with support for 33W fast charging.

The F21 Pro 5G, on the other hand, may use a Snapdragon 695 processor that allows 5G connectivity on it. The rest of the specifications of this model are expected to be similar to those of the 4G counterpart.

Price

Rumours suggest that the F21 Pro may start in India at around Rs 21,990, while the F21 Pro 5G's price may be around Rs 25,990.