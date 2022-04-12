Oppo F21 Pro launched in India: Key specs, features, price, and everything you need to know

The Oppo F21 Pro has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 22,999. It is the latest mid-range phone from Oppo that comes with features like Orbit lights, Air gestures, fast charging support, and more. This one is a 4GB model, so in case you want a 5G-ready phone, then you can check out the 5G version of the Oppo F21 Pro. But, this one will cost you more than Rs 25,000. Here's everything you need to know about the 4G version of the phone.

Oppo F21 Pro specifications

Display: The new Oppo phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display.

Processor: It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

RAM: It is being offered with only 8GB RAM option.

Storage: There is only a single 128GB storage model.

Rear camera: It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Front camera: For selfies, the mid-range device sports a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery: It features a 4,500mAh battery.

Software: The Oppo F21 Pro 4G ships with a ColorIS 12.1 based on Android 12.

Oppo F21 Pro key features

-Oppo is claiming that its new mid-range phone will offer users a good photography experience. With the new offering, the company has focused more on cameras than other features. The Oppo F21 Pro has a Sony IMX709 sensor on the front, which the company is touting will deliver attractive portrait shots and selfies. The device has a 30X magnification mode, which is pretty self-explanatory and a cool feature.

-The company also bundles a 33W fast charger in the box, which Oppo claims can fully top up the battery in about 60 minutes. Having support for fast charging is important as it helps quickly charge the phone in case you plan to head out of the house. The brand claims that 5 minutes of charging will give users around one hour of screen time.

-The Oppo F21 Pro has a big enough 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. It has an AMOLED panel, so users get a vivid and brighter content viewing experience. It has a contemporary design. It even has a cool Orbit Light feature that encircles the microlens and emits light to notify you about messages, calls, and the charging status of the device's battery.

-One will also be able to use Air Gestures to answer, mute calls, or scroll up and down on pages by swiping their hands without touching the phone.

Oppo F21 Pro price in India and availability

The newly launched Oppo F21 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 and will be available for purchase on April 15. The 5G version will be on sale with a price tag of Rs 26,999. This one will be up for grabs on April 21.