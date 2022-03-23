Oppo K10, Enco Air 2 launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications

Oppo K10 launch in India is set to take place today. The K10 will be the first phone in the K-series, which has been available in China for a long time, to arrive in India. Ahead of the launch, Oppo put up some teasers of the K10, confirming key specifications. You can expect the phone to come with a big display, 50-megapixel triple cameras, support for expandable RAM, and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging. However, if you were hoping the K10 would be a 5G phone, you are in for a little disappointment. Oppo has confirmed the K10 will be a 4G phone.

Alongside the K10, Oppo will also launch its new Enco Air 2 truly wireless earbuds. These earbuds were launched for the first time back in January, but that was for the Chinese market. Oppo's Enco Air 2 earbuds bring a translucent "jelly" case design to the wireless earbuds market. The Enco Air 2 earbuds are the successor to Enco Air. Oppo has confirmed a few features of the Enco Air 2, including 24-hour battery life.

Oppo K10 expected price

According to a report, the Oppo K10 will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. That makes sense, but considering the phone uses a Snapdragon 680 processor, the price should ideally be way less than Rs 20,000. For instance, the Realme 9i, which is also powered by the same Snapdragon 680 processor, starts at Rs 12,999, while the Redmi 10, also using the same processor, comes at a starting price of Rs 10,999.

Oppo Enco Air 2 expected price

The Oppo Enco Air 2 price appeared in a listing on the Oppo website. The upcoming TWS earbuds are expected to cost Rs 9,999, according to the website. But, at the same time, this could just be a placeholder and the exact price may be much lower than this, especially because the earbuds may not come with premium features such as active noise cancellation.

Oppo K10 specifications

The Oppo K10 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, according to the Oppo website, which means this phone will not support 5G. You can expect 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the phone, but if you think you would need more RAM capacity, Oppo has confirmed that the K10 will support the extendable RAM feature, in which you can allocate some of the unutilised storage to work as dynamic RAM.

The Oppo K10 will feature triple cameras on the back. Oppo revealed there will be a 50-megapixel main camera on the Oppo K10. However, Oppo has not revealed the specifications of the other two cameras, but a recent report said there will be a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera on the phone's back. For selfies, Oppo confirmed there will be a 16-megapixel camera with AI features. The phone is confirmed to come with a 5000mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. The K10 will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.